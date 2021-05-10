Trauma Awareness Month: Online Platform Psychable Connect Those Seeking Legal Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Treatments With Practitioners

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy is a Proven Wellness Approach for Those Struggling with Trauma



LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, 70% of adults in the US have experienced a traumatic event in their lives.* May is National Trauma Awareness Month and Psychable, the trusted and comprehensive online community dedicated to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners in the space, is expanding education around the transformative power of using psychedelics as medicine as a way to treat mental and emotional trauma.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelics for healing purposes, often taking the form of a certain type of psychedelic being administered under the supervision of a therapist. Recent studies have shown psychedelic-assisted therapy can have long-lasting, fast-acting, and impactful results when it comes to treating those suffering with PTSD and mental trauma. When administered under the supervision of or with the aftercare of a therapist, evidence shows that substances such as MDMA, psilocybin, and ketamine are successful at reducing fear and defensiveness, enhancing introspection and breaking traumatic thought patterns to provide rapid and lasting relief.

With so many considerations when selecting a treatment, Psychable is committed to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners in the space. Candidates looking for treatment and practitioners will find support for every stage of the psychedelic journey through the Psychable community at www.Psychable.com .

“With a majority of adults experiencing a traumatic event at some point in their lives, many suffer in silence or struggle against a backdrop of inadequate therapeutic treatment options,” said Jemie Sae Koo, Founder and CEO of Psychable. “The hopeful news is that the medical community is seeing a psychedelic renaissance right now, rediscovering and acknowledging the transformative power of using psychedelics as medicine to treat mental and emotional trauma for lasting healing. This National Trauma Awareness Month, our mission is to let anyone struggling with trauma know that they have options for treatment, and they’ll find medically-reviewed information on the use of psychedelics as medicine through, a supportive and trusted community on Psychable.”

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

For more information on how psychedelic-assisted therapy can help those struggling with mental trauma, click here.

About Psychable

Psychable is the comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

*Source: https://www.thenationalcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/Trauma-infographic.pdf?daf=375ateTbd56





