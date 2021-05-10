iBio to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, May 17, 2021

BRYAN, Texas, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results before market open on Monday, May 17, 2021. iBio management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ibioinc.com under “News and Events” in the Investors section. The live call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0651 (domestic) or (929) 517-0227 (international) and referencing conference code: 3085726.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering™ Development Services for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

