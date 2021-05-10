Adverum Issues Statement Regarding Upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (“Adverum”) (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today issued the following statement regarding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) scheduled for May 12, 2021:



On May 5, 2021, Jean Bennett, MD, PhD, one of the nominees on The Sonic Fund II, L.P.’s (“Sonic”) slate of director candidates standing for election at the Annual Meeting, reached out to Laurent Fischer, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Adverum, and notified him that she was uncomfortable serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Adverum.

In a follow-up conversation on May 6, 2021, Dr. Bennett stated to Dr. Fischer that she intends to alert Lawrence Kam, principal of Sonic, that she will withdraw her candidacy.

Adverum has not had a conversation with Dr. Bennett since May 6, 2021. The Company waited to disclose this material information as long as possible in order to give Dr. Bennett the courtesy to disclose it herself. Additional information on this matter will have to come from Sonic.

Adverum is laser focused on conducting a thorough review of data from the ADVM-022 program, and patient safety remains its top priority.

Advisors

Cooley LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are serving as legal advisors, and Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor to Adverum.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

