New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070235/?utm_source=GNW

, Foster Farms and Eversfield Organic.



The global organic meat products market is expected grow from $15.01 billion in 2020 to $15.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The organic meat market comprises of revenue generated by establishments that produce organic meat products obtained from livestock raised in an organic system. Organic meat is obtained from livestock raised on certified organic land and fed 100% organic feed without any antibiotics or added growth hormones.



The increasing inclination of consumers towards organic products is anticipated to boost the demand for organic meat products market.This can be attributed to the growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products.



According to The Organic Trade Association, the USA sales for organic food products reached $50.1 Billion in 2019, recording an increase of 4.6% as compared to the previous year. Organic meat has gained importance in recent years, and the rising demand for organic food is projected to drive the demand for organic meat products over the forecast period.



The prices of organic meat products are comparatively higher than that of conventional meat products and this factor is likely to hinder the growth of the market.The premium price reflects the higher prices involved in raising the livestock in an organic system without the use of any synthetic chemicals, antibiotics, or growth hormones.



The organic meat production process is expensive, takes more time, and is labor-intensive.Additionally, producers impose price premiums on the ’on-demand’ products to gain an advantage.



However, the price premium often decreases the affordability of organic food products, thus hindering the market growth.



The organic meat products market covered in this report is segmented by product type into beef, pork, mutton, poultry, others and by distribution channel into super/hypermarket, online retailers, meat shop, health and natural food stores, others.



Major players operating in the market are launching new innovative products to meet the consumer requirements for taste preferences and healthy eating.In March 2019, Applegate, the leading natural and organic meat company, announced the launch of the company’s new products at Natural Products Expo West 2019.



The new line of products includes The Great Organic Blend Burger, Applegate Organics, and others.



In May 2019, Perdue Premium Meat Company Inc., an industry leader in humane animal care and sustainable agriculture announced the acquisition of Panorama Meats, the largest producer of 100% organic beef for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is aimed towards expanding the company’s product portfolio and global presence.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070235/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________