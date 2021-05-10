Global Baby Bath Tub Market Share Will Reach USD 732 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Baby Bath Tub Market By Types (Standard Plastic Baby Bath Tub, Hammock Baby Bath Tub, Inflatable Baby Bath Tub, Foldable/Collapsible Baby Bath Tub, Convertible Baby Bath Tub, Cushion Bath Tub, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Departmental Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Baby Bath Tub Market was estimated at USD 547 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 732 Million by 2026. The global Baby Bath Tub Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2026”.

Baby Bath Tub Market: Key Market Insights Overview

A baby bathtub is used to bathe babies who are not yet able to sit up on their own. This can be a stand-alone, portable bath filled with water from another source or a kit for bathing the baby in a regular bathtub. Many of them are designed to enable the baby to lean back while keeping his or her head above water. Bathtubs are lightweight plastic tubs that are compact and portable. The demand for these products will continue to rise as parents become more conscious of their children's hygiene needs. In the industry, there are a variety of baby bathtubs with various designs. One of the main trends expected to stimulate demand for baby Bathtubs in the coming years is the availability of multifunctional baby bath kits.

Baby Bath Tub Market: Industry Major Market Players

Angelcare

Primo

Baby Dam

Baby Patent

4Moms

Mommy's Helper

Shnuggle

COZY MOUSE

First Years

Munchkin

Boon

Prince Lionheart

Leahco

Puj Tub

SAMRUDDHI INDUSTRIES LTD.

System Pool

Skip Hop

Combi

Fisher-Price

Peg Perego

Market Dynamics

There are many types of baby bath tubs such as foldable/collapsible baby bath tub, standard plastic baby bath tub, convertible baby bath tub, inflatable baby bath tub, hammock baby bath tub, and cushion bath tub amongst others. Convertible tubs are the tubs that can be converted and it can be used by people of various ages and stages. From newborn to around 6 months, one can use this with the given baby sling. One can use this tub without the sling once the toddler could sit upright or the baby, who is about 24 months old who can sit up straight in the tub without assistance. Some bathtubs may be folded flat when not in use. This can be placed in the kitchen or bathroom sink to bathe the child. The inflatable tub needs to be inflated before being placing. It has a padded area where the toddler takes bath. These tubs are not suitable for babies or newborns. Inflatable tubs are not recommended by certain experts because they have the potential to collapse or tip over. Bucket Bathtub resembles a bucket rather than a bathtub. They provide the baby with a cozy and comfortable place. Allow the child to sit inside it while one gives him or her a bath. Because of the limited room in these bathtubs, the baby's movements are restricted. These bathtubs keep babies healthy by reducing the risk of drowning.

Changing Lifestyles And Attractive Product Boosted The Market Growth

Rapid urbanization and the rise of the middle class in many developed regions are propelling the market forward. Changing lifestyles, particularly in developing countries, have promoted the adoption of convenience-oriented routines, making these products attractive, fueling industry growth over the forecast period. The market of international and luxury product manufacturers is being impacted by the rise of local players. Companies are employing a variety of tactics to mitigate the impact of increasing competition on their operations. Summer Infant, for example, announced several updates to their corporate identity and brand strategy in June 2019. Summer Infant, now SUMRTM Brands, is repositioning itself to serve rising demand in multiple regions. Again, Munchkin, Inc. announced the acquisition of Milkmakers, LLC, a lactation cookie and tea manufacturing business, in August 2016. Milkmakers' large consumable portfolio and customer base will be available to munchkin as a result of this acquisition. Thereby, many companies are giving focus on innovating new products or geographical expansion for increasing their product portfolio and reach towards their customers across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Baby Bath Tub Market

The demand for baby bath tub has declined from 2020 owing to a sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain in the baby bath tub industry has been affected by COVID-19 and businesses are seeking new ways to manufacture a baby bath tub to address the loss. The travel restrictions and government mandates have limited the manufacturing capacity. Moreover, the supply of raw materials for manufacturing baby bath tub is fully disrupted. It has been expected that post-pandemic, the market will grow again.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

U.S. dominates the Baby Bath Tub Market in Recent Years

In the past, the United States was projected to dominate the North American regional market due to the availability of high-quality products. Furthermore, the baby product industry's rapidly expanding e-commerce market is expected to raise sales in the coming years. To meet local needs, major manufacturers in the country are developing creative products at competitive rates. Over the next few years, this is also projected to have a positive effect on the regional economy. Due to rapid urbanization and evolving lifestyles, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest market in the coming years. Furthermore, rising disposable income levels are expected to aid the region's growth in the coming years. Moreover, the global baby bathtub products market is being driven by factors such as increased brand penetration and a large distribution network. The market is expected to be driven by increased customer awareness and increased investments by key players.

Browse the full “Baby Bath Tub Market by Types (Standard Plastic Baby Bath Tub, Hammock Baby Bath Tub, Inflatable Baby Bath Tub, Foldable/Collapsible Baby Bath Tub, Convertible Baby Bath Tub, Cushion Bath Tub, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Departmental Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/baby-bath-tub-market

The Global Baby Bath Tub market is segmented as follows:

Baby Bath Tub Market: By Types

Standard Plastic Baby Bath Tub

Hammock Baby Bath Tub

Inflatable Baby Bath Tub

Foldable/Collapsible Baby Bath Tub

Convertible Baby Bath Tub

Cushion Bath Tub

Others

Baby Bath Tub Market: By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores



