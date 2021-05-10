Global CBD Nutraceuticals Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Nutraceuticals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CBD Nutraceuticals estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

CBD Tinctures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capsules & Softgels segment is readjusted to a revised 19.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR



The CBD Nutraceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.



CBD Gummies Segment to Record 18.2% CAGR



In the global CBD Gummies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$783.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):

Bluebird Botanicals

Charlotte`s Web

CV Sciences, Inc.

Diamond CBD

Elixinol

ENDOCA

Foria Wellness

Garden of Life

Green Roads

Irwin Naturals

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana Inc.

MEDTERRA

MGC Pharma

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5b6x1