Amundi: Amundi General Meeting

Paris, 10 May 2021

Amundi General Meeting

Vote on all resolutions with an average percentage of 97.5%

Dividend set at EUR 2.90 per share

New capital increase reserved for employees

Changes in governance

General Meeting and dividend

The General Meeting of Amundi shareholders was held on Monday 10 May 2021 without the physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders had the opportunity to attend and participate in the General Meeting remotely and live, in particular to vote on the draft resolutions and to ask questions during the discussion period opened by the Chairman of the General Meeting.

With a quorum of 89.57%, the General Meeting approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, with an average percentage of 97.5%. Detailed voting results of the AGM are available at https://legroupe.amundi.com.

As announced on 10 February 2021, Amundi's financial strength allows it to resume its dividend policy1, a payout ratio of 65% of the Group's 2020 accounting net income. The dividend for the 2020 financial year has been set at EUR 2.90 per share, a yield of 3.7%.2 It will be detached from the share on 13 May 2021 and paid out from 17 May 2021.

New capital increase reserved for employees

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors has decided on a capital increase reserved for employees ; the completion date which is expected to take place in July 2021. This is the fifth increase since Amundi was listed on the stock market in November 2015.

This offering will strengthen employees’ sense of belonging and will be carried out within the framework of the authorisation voted by the General Meeting in May 2021. The impact of this operation on the net earnings per share should be negligible: the maximum volume of shares created will be 1 million shares (i.e. 0.5% of the capital and voting rights) and the discount offered to employees will be 30%.

Changes in governance

In addition, as announced last February, the Board of Directors decided to change the governance structure following the General Meeting:

Valérie Baudson was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Amundi, succeeding Yves Perrier;

Yves Perrier was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amundi, succeeding Xavier Musca.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs4, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,800 employees in more than 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.750 trillion of assets5.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

1 In accordance with the recommendations published by the ECB on 27th March 2020 related to the Covid-19 crisis, Amundi suspended the dividend payout for the 2019 financial year.

2 Based on Amundi’s 7 May 2021 share price at market close

3 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2019

4 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

5 Amundi data as of 31/03/2021

