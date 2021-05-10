Blucora to Host Virtual Investor Day Tuesday, June 15, 2021

DALLAS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, announced that the Company will host a virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The Investor Day will be streamed live via the Company’s events page on its investor relations website, located at https://www.blucora.com/investors.



During the event, Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Mehlman, Chief Financial Officer, Curtis Campbell, President of TaxAct and Software and Todd Mackay, President of Wealth Management will discuss the Company’s outlook and provide a general business update.

Investor day materials and the webcast replay will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.blucora.com/investors.

