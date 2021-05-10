INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING PROVIDES MARKET REPORTS AS IT MOVES FORWARD WITH NEW BUSINESS STRATEGY

Thomasville, GA, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry Source Consulting, Inc. (OTC: INSO), reported today that it has submitted an application to OTC markets to renew its OTC Disclosure and News Service. The activated service will allow the Company to distribute news and financial reports. According to OTC markets, the current timeline for application approval can take up to six weeks. In the interim as the Company waits for approval it has published its 2020 market reports via its website at www.industry-source.com .

Industry Source has focused its new business strategy on the digital and e-commerce sectors. With unprecedented and unforeseen growth occurring in the sectors due to the COVID-19 crisis, the company has identified key acquisition candidates with enhanced platforms and niche offerings.

Safe Harbor Statement

