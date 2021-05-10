North America Coronavirus Test Kits Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Show a Decremental Growth of $27.11 Billion During 2021-2025

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America coronavirus test kits market is poised to show a decremental growth of $27.11 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24%
The market is driven by the regional outbreak of coronavirus and product innovation. This study identifies the fastrack approval of diagnostic kits as one of the prime reasons driving the test kits market for coronavirus testing market growth in North America during the next few years.
The test kits market for coronavirus testing market in North America analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The report on the test kits market for corona virus testing market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test kits market for coronavirus testing market vendors in North America that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Also, the test kits market for coronavirus testing market analysis report in North America includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Co Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GenMark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgaskb