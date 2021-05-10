Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2021: Comprehensive Access to Deals and Contract Documents for 320 Deals - Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 320 Cancer Vaccine deals.

This report provides details of the latest Cancer Vaccine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Cancer Vaccine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Cancer Vaccine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Cancer Vaccine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Cancer Vaccine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Cancer Vaccine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 320 online deal records of actual Cancer Vaccine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer Vaccine partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer Vaccine technologies and products.



Key benefits



Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Cancer Vaccine deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Cancer Vaccine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Cancer Vaccine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sale sand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer Vaccine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer Vaccine partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers

2.4. Cancer Vaccine partnering by deal type

2.5. Cancer Vaccine partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Cancer Vaccine partnering

2.6.1 Cancer Vaccine partnering headline values

2.6.2 Cancer Vaccine deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Cancer Vaccine deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Cancer Vaccine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer Vaccine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Cancer Vaccine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers

4.3. Most active Cancer Vaccine partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer Vaccine dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Cancer Vaccine deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Cancer Vaccine deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Cancer Vaccine deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty

Appendix 4 - Cancer Vaccine deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

