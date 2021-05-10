Fogo de Chão to Open its First Location in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn, announced it has signed a lease agreement to open its first location in the state of New Mexico in Albuquerque’s Coronado Center Mall at 6600 Menaul. The restaurant is slated to open in the fall of 2021 and will be in the space previously occupied by Kirkland’s at Coronado Center.



“We’ve long had our sights set on opening a restaurant in New Mexico and we are excited to bring our Brazilian hospitality to Albuquerque,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Fogo offers over 40 years of rich Brazilian heritage and innovation to always enhance our guests’ experiences and bring them joy when dining out. We are looking forward to expanding our reach to New Mexico and serving our local community of Albuquerque.”

Fogo’s Albuquerque location, designed in partnership with Innovation & Design in Architecture, will feature the brand’s first-ever peninsula churrasco grill. The newly-designed grill will be situated in the center of the restaurant and prominently feature a 360-degree view inside the flames, providing guests a front row seat to the preparation of Fogo’s fire-roasted meats. While enjoying their meal, guests can watch the brand’s Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs butcher, hand carve and prepare various cuts of meat in the center of the dining room. A white Carrera Market Table will be anchored at the front of the grill and will feature seasonal salads, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more.

Upon entering the restaurant’s expansive dining room, guests can expect to see elegant private dining spaces along with a signature bas-relief interpretation of Antonio Carigni’s O’Laçador statue, the embodiment of the gaucho culture. The new location will also have an outdoor dining patio and open-air bar, soaring wine displays, dry-aged meat cabinets for in-house aging and a lively indoor bar area with lounge seating, an award-winning South American wine list, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and a premium whiskey and bourbon menu.

In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience at lunch, brunch and dinner, guests can select from an array of varied menu options including a $15 Weekday Lunch, a la carte seafood options, decadent dry-aged steaks, or premium Wagyu cuts like New York Strip. An all-day happy hour menu and half priced bottles of wine will be featured every day in both the bar and dining room. Guests can also order Fogo To-Go for pick-up or delivery to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 56 locations across the globe, including 44 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Four additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

