Fogo de Chão Announces New Location at the Burlington Mall

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn, announced today its plan to open its second location in the Boston-area. Located at the Burlington Mall, a Simon property and one of Massachusetts’ premiere high-end destinations for shopping and dining, the new restaurant is slated to open by the end of 2021.

“For more than 40 years Fogo has offered authentic Brazilian hospitality, creating welcoming and memorable experiences for every guest, from Brazil to the US and beyond,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We’ve been fortunate to have had a wonderful reception from the Boston community for nearly 10 years, and we are looking forward to expanding our Massachusetts footprint by opening our doors in Burlington this year.”

Fogo’s Burlington restaurant, designed in partnership with SGDesign, Inc., will feature the brand’s sophisticated design aesthetic and an open air Churrasco Grill in the heart of the restaurant’s dining space. Guests will be able to watch Fogo’s gaucho chefs butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over open flames, all while enjoying their meal seated at the surrounding bar top.

Design plans for the new location feature a sleek marble exterior, large window panels and backlit architectural accents. The restaurant’s interior will consist of natural wood paneling, rich colors, an array of modern chandeliers and a glass-encased wine room. The new location will also have an outdoor dining patio and open-air bar, intimate fireplace seating, dry-aged meat cabinets for in-house aging and a lively indoor bar area with lounge seating, an award-winning South American wine list, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and a premium whiskey and bourbon menu.

Guests can choose from an array of seafood and fire-roasted meats that are hand-carved and served tableside, plus Fogo’s newest offerings like premium dry-aged cuts and Wagyu New York Strip. Seasonal dishes, fresh fruits and vegetables can also be found on Fogo’s Market Table and are included in a Weekday Lunch option starting at $15. Additionally, the Burlington location will offer Fogo-To-Go, the perfect option for guests who choose to experience Fogo from the comfort of their own home.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 56 locations across the globe, including 44 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Five additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery market.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

