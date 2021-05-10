Generex Posts Recording of May 6 Shareholder Conference Call Highlighting its Ii-Key COVID Complete Vaccine™ and its Go-Forward Plans for Revenue Producing Assets

Update on Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program

Appointment of Dr. Craig Eagle to be Chairman of the Board of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc. pending board approval.

Re-Launch of Excellagen® in the VA Hospital Network

Launch of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Business NuGenHealth

Update on Partnership & Anticipated Acquisition of AltuCell



MIRAMAR, Fla., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (“Generex” or the “Company”), an innovative and integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care including the development of its innovative “Complete Vaccine™” to fight SARS-CoV-2, today announced that the company has posted the recording from the May 6, 2021 shareholders conference call on our website at www.generex.com. The written transcript will also be posted on the website this week.

During the call, Generex President & CEO Joe Moscato led a discussion highlighting our Ii-Key COVID Complete Vaccine™ development program and our go forward plans to launch our revenue producing assets, Excellagen gel matrix for wound management and NuGenHealth, a software as a service (SaaS) offering for remote patient monitoring (RPM).

Mr. Moscato said, “Thanks to our shareholders for a productive call last week, on which we were able to answer questions about our Ii-Key COVID Complete Vaccine™ development program that is advancing to human clinical trials with a commercial grade manufacturing process that enables a lyophilized vaccine formulation that does not require frozen storage. We discussed the amazing progress that AltuCell has made with the initiation of a human clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AltuCell’s implanted microencapsulated pancreatic islet cells from cadavers to treat Type I diabetes without immunosuppressive drugs. That trial is progressing nicely, and additional patients are being evaluated for implantation. We are excited about finalizing the addition of Altucell to the NuGenerex family of Companies.”

“We also provided guidance on the exciting launch of our RPM SaaS offering, NuGenHealth with our partners at Paradise Valley Family Medicine in Arizona, and with our new colleagues Florida Health Care Associates. We also have a new group to finance our Excellagen wound care business through funding for manufacturing and support of a sales team to cover the VA system, which is now finally opening as we gain control of the pandemic. We look forward to continued expansion of our revenue producing businesses in the coming months. In addition, we are thrilled that Dr. Craig Eagle has agreed to become Chairman of the Board for NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology. Pending board approval, Dr. Eagle will assume his Chairmanship to help guide NGIO’s exciting future.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines for cancer and infectious disease based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer. The company has also turned its Ii-Key technology on infectious disease, responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development program.

