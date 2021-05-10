Victory Square Portfolio Company Hydreight Provides Update on Business Expansion, Increased Sales & Rapid Growth in Q1 2021

30 new business locations / operations in America have joined the Hydreight family in Q1, 2021 compared with 7 in Q1, of 2020. That represents a 430% increase in operation outlets



Company On track to project for $2,500,000 in Mobile Medical Sales in 2021

Total service sales in Q1 are up over 850% compared with all of year 2020

Hydreight has seen an extensive increase in sales for all their divisions including its Online Pharmacy, Mobile Medical Sales, Software Licensing and Business Partner Software

New territories for Hydreight include: New York, DC, Arkansas, Alabama, and Nebraska bringing the total US States served to 31, and the company expects to be in operation in all 50 US States by end of Q3, 2021



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: the circular economy, digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and fintech, is pleased to provide an update on wholly-owned portfolio company IV Hydreight Inc. (“Hydreight”) business expansion, sales & rapid growth in Q1 2021.

Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The business model of Hydreight leverages decentralized healthcare to bring quality telehealth, medical, health and wellness services to the masses in an efficient, scalable and cost effective way.

Hydreight offers a wide array of mobile and telehealth medical services in 31 US states. The Company has established key relationships and supply network chains with major vendors including: Medline, Mckesson, Allergan (Botox), Galderma and numerous pharmacies. In addition to providing telehealth services, Hydreight also provides a diverse suite of health & wellness protocols that include IV drip, Botox, COVID-19 testing, and other medical and medispa treatments.

Hydreight is a USA certified e-script and telemedicine provider, allowing the consumer to order online and or through in person or telehealth platforms from certified and registered health professionals.

The first quarter of 2021 has been very productive for the Company. In February, Hydreight was acquired by Victory Square and was added to the company’s group of portfolio companies focused on the digital health space.

Business Expansion

On March 31,2021 Hydreight announced a strategic partnership with Victory Square Health in Brazil to expand telehealth product offerings for South America.

Since January of this year, Hydreight has expanded its product offerings and locations with an additional 30 outlets across the United States. This massive expansion has enabled Hydreight to benefit from economies of scale. There has been a great demand from potential franchisee partners across the United States and Hydreight is streamlining the “partner process” to continue the rapid growth of their mobile and telehealth business model..

New territories for Hydreight include: New York, Washington DC, Arkansas, Alabama and Nebraska, bringing the total US States Hydreight serves and in operation to 31. Hydreight expects to expand and be in operation in all 50 US States by the end of 2021.

New Offering: Premiere Medical Insurance

Hydreight has completed the automation process to enable guests and insurance providers to use an automated insurance verification process in conjunction with Hydreight’s premiere services and procedures.

The customer simply uses the quick in app 30 second insurance verification process which provides the client with a detailed report regarding their insurance coverage from their respective insurance provider. Proceeding with booking then only requires paying by credit card.

For the medical professional, Hydreight’s unique corporate national structure in the USA allows for all insurance billing and remittance headaches to be removed and allows for a seamless booking, payment to the Hydreight provider, and reimbursement flow to the consumer with zero time, costs, and issues normally encountered by the healthcare professional biller.

Hydreight expects that this premiere billing process will attract many new health care professional partners to its turnkey business model. Billing and related costs can on average cost most medical service providers upwards of 20% of their gross revenue.

Hydreight sees this new billing feature as a game changer for the industry and is looking to expand into B2B opportunities for preventative healthcare as summer approaches where dehydration and related injuries increase exponentially along with hospital and ER visits.

Hydreight Founder and CEO Shane Madden said, “Since our acquisition by Victory Square, Hydreight has been able to take advantage of the extensive network that Victory Square provides its portfolio companies.” “Our exciting new mobile billing app is in direct correlation with the team and array of products and services available at and through Victory Square, and I am certain that this process will be a game changer to our industry and to Hydreight.”

