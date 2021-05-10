NONIN MEDICAL’S CO-PILOT RECOGNIZED IN FAST COMPANY’S 2021 WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonin Medical, a global leader in noninvasive medical monitoring and the manufacturer of the CO-Pilot™ Wireless Handheld Multi-Parameter System, received an honorable mention in Fast Company’s 5th annual World Changing Ideas Awards in the health category. These prestigious awards honor businesses, policies, projects and concepts actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovations dedicated to solving health and climate crises, social injustice or economic inequality.

The CO-Pilot is a handheld device with wireless capabilities that helps EMS and firefighters measure patient parameters following carbon monoxide or smoke inhalation and cardiac arrest. It offers reliable readings to allow for improved first responder patient care or any emergency setting outside of the hospital. The CO-Pilot simultaneously tracks patient pulse oximetry (SpO 2 ), pulse rate, carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) and methemoglobin (MetHb); cerebral and tissue oximetry (rSO 2 ) can be measured using an additional sensor.

The World Changing Ideas Awards recognize innovators in categories such as Health & Wellness and AI & Data. A panel of respected Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across multiple categories. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

“Nonin has set the standard for innovation and accuracy ever since we advanced pulse oximeter technology in 1986. Our CO-Pilot is the next in a long line of industry firsts and provides first responders with potentially life-saving patient data through wireless technology,” says Christine Horton, vice president of global marketing at Nonin Medical. “Nonin’s CO-Pilot being named an honorable mention in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the health category reflects our ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life across the globe.”

“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”

World Changing Ideas Award nominees in the health category are featured online at https://www.fastcompany.com/90619564/world-changing-ideas-awards-2021-health-finalists-and-honorable-mentions.

ABOUT NONIN MEDICAL

Since 1986, Nonin Medical has developed reliable technologies and manufactured durable noninvasive patient monitoring devices for healthcare professionals and consumers. Nonin pulse oximeters, cerebral and tissue oximeters, capnographs, sensors, and software deliver dependable performance day after day—even in challenging environments. To learn more, visit nonin.com.

ABOUT THE WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all. To learn more visit www.fastcompany.com/world-changing-ideas.

