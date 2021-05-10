R-Three Technologies, Inc. / GIDDY UP Energy Products Announce Miguel A. Nunze Jr. Joins "Giddy Up" Team as Brand Ambassador & Government Relations Specialist

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RRRT) and GIDDY UP Energy Products, Inc., a wholly owned food and beverages corporation of R-Three Technologies, Inc. GIDDY UP Corporate Headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California with future regional marketing and sales offices in several States.

R-Three Technologies, Inc. President/COO and Founder of GIDDY UP Energy Products, James L. Robinson, has over 45 years of experience as an entrepreneur in the Entertainment, Food and Beverage industries. Robinson brings this wealth of experience and relationships to GIDDY UP, having worked in nearly all areas of the business from production, product sales, human resources management, staffing, marketing/promotions, quality control and product development. Building incredible teams is one of his biggest strengths as a leader.

His vision foresaw where the energy beverage industry was going, and perhaps where the world was going. Robinson and team have been leveraging the power of Black owned companies who share the values of their consumers and diversity, long before the call for social justice sounded. Robinson was inspired to form GIDDY UP Energy Products in 2021 with a dream to become one of the most inclusive and diverse executive teams in the industry. Robinson has thoughtfully built a best-in-class management system, led by the top distribution leaders, vendors, brokers and other key people in the beverage industry.

“Our team is our most valuable asset,” says Robinson. He has recruited one of the most culturally diverse teams of seasoned professionals in sales, distribution, marketing, advertising, promotion and training in the Food and Beverage Industry by creating a brand value system they share with the consumers they serve.

The GIDDY UP team is elated to announce multi-hyphenate actor, activist, producer, and entrepreneur Miguel A. Nunez Jr. to join the company as Brand Ambassador. Robinson and Nunez have a history together. In 2009 Miguel Nunez was instrumental in getting the GIDDY UP CEO’s former beverage company successfully through the menu board process and onto the base at Fort Bragg.

“We want our executive team and leadership to reflect the community we serve with our incredible products,” says Lance Davis, Executive Director of Business Development. "This is a great day; we are very excited that Miguel has joined our team."

As Brand Ambassador, Miguel will use his celebrity & entertainment connections as well as his relations to members of service and military communities to uplift our brand awareness in an effort to generate significant awareness and achieve similar goals for GIDDY UP.

Miguel Nunez said, "I am proud to be aboard the ‘the world's best energy drink’ GIDDY UP. I look forward to bringing my experience as a Celebrity Brand Ambassador to the forefront of the health & wellness industry. I'm seeking to develop and implement innovative grass route ideas that may come from our youth community outreach programs.” Nuñez helps the homeless at the Union Rescue Mission through his “Sparks of Hope” program.

According to Neilson, there are 48.2 million African Americans in the U.S. African Americans are now 58% more likely to expect the brands they buy to take a stance on issues and 37% more likely to buy a brand when they do.

The US Hispanics Market’s aggregate buying power of $6.3 trillion ranks as the seventh largest economy in the world.

GIDDY UP bi-lingual labeled products create a connection with the millennial generation focusing on the Urban African American and Hispanic Markets with the intention of capturing at least ten percent (10%) of the market share.

