Adolfo Martín Jiménez wins the 7th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award

IBFD is delighted to announce that Adolfo Martín Jiménez (Spain) is the winner of the 7th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for his article titled “Value Creation: A Guiding Light for the Interpretation of Tax Treaties?”, published by IBFD in Bulletin for International Taxation 4/5 – 2020.



AMSTERDAM, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on a comprehensive theoretical and practical study of value creation in the BEPS context, the article questions the validity of value creation for the interpretation of tax treaties.

The arguments contained in the article put the final word on a very controversial page of the most recent phase of development of international tax law. This article is to be regarded as a major reference framework for administrative and judicial practice to determine the repercussions on the future of international tax law. It is a major piece of scholarship, which, in the view of the jury, undoubtedly deserved winning the 7th Frans Vanistendael Award.

Adolfo Martín Jiménez is a full professor of tax law of the University of Cádiz (Spain) and an independent tax consultant. He has worked on international and EU tax issues as a teacher, author and consultant for over 20 years. Moreover, he is the President of the European Association of Tax Law Professors (www.eatlp.org).

To watch a video of the award ceremony with Prof. Frans Vanistendael, Prof. Pasquale Pistone and the winner of the award, Adolfo Martín Jiménez, please visit https://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Tax-Portal/News/7th-IBFD-Frans-Vanistendael-Award-goes-Prof-Adolfo-Mart-n-Jim-nez-0.

IBFD welcomes applications for the 8th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award by 31 December 2021 at ibfd.award@ibfd.org. All articles, book chapters and books on international (including European) tax law published in 2021 are eligible. The conferral of the 8th Frans Vanistendael Award will take place at IBFD’s headquarters in Amsterdam in May 2022.

About the 7th Frans Vanistendael Award

The IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law was established to promote worldwide excellence in research on international tax law.

The jury for the 7th Frans Vanistendael Award was composed of Cécile Brokelind, Tsilly Dagan, Cliff Fleming, Rick Krever, Jörg Manfred Mössner, Pasquale Pistone (Chairman), Jennifer Roeleveld, Luis Schoueri and Dikshit Sengupta.

The previous winners of the Frans Vanistendael Award are John Avery Jones with Jürgen Lüdicke, Wolfgang Schön, Romero Tavares, Tsilly Dagan, Aitor Navarro and Brian Arnold.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

