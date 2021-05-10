Impossible™ Burger Made From Plants, Craig’s Vegan Shakes and Daiya Cheddar Style Slices Launch into Johnny Rockets with New, Limited Time Offering

American’s Fun Fifties Diner Plants Down New Menu Items



Los Angeles, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and eight other restaurant concepts, today debuts expansive new plant-based options for a limited time – the Impossible™ Original, Craig’s Vegan Shakes, and dairy-free Daiya Cheddar Style Slices at Johnny Rockets.

Customers can now boogie on down to their local Johnny Rockets to order a classic cheeseburger and milkshake, or one of Johnny Rockets’ new plant-based lineup items. The Impossible Burger is the world's only burger that handles, smells, cooks and tastes like ground beef from cows — but is made from plants. Similarly, dairy-free Daiya Cheddar Style Slices deliver the same melt and sharpness as dairy-based cheese. New vegan shakes will be made with fellow Los Angeles company’s Craig’s Vegan hand-scooped ice cream, and are topped with non-dairy whipped cream. The Vegan Shakes will be available in the classic Johnny Rockets flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry.

“The Johnny Rockets environment and menu delivers a piece of nostalgic Americana at locations around the globe,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “While that will always be the most evident and fun part of the Johnny Rockets experience, we also acknowledge the future, which is plant-based. FAT Brands’ longstanding relationships with Impossible Foods, Daiya, and Craig’s Vegan has proven that these items integrate seamlessly into classic American menus, and we’re very happy to partner with brands that are centered around providing high-quality and great tasting products like we are. These product offerings have performed well to date at other concepts of ours, and we hope to incorporate as long-standing menu additions at Johnny Rockets as well.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless All-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience. The goal is to make every guest smile every day with irresistible food, classic American music, and a whole lot of fun.

The new offerings are available at participating domestic Johnny Rockets’ locations. Guests can now order online from select locations on the newly rolled out Johnny Rockets app or at www.johnnyrockets.com. For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Impossible Foods

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Coatue, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Mirae Asset Global Investments, Open Philanthropy Project, Sailing Capital, Temasek, UBS, and Viking Global Investors.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten, soy and peanut free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, beginning with wonderful cheese alternatives- including Blocks, Shreds, Slices, Sticks and Creamy Spreads, has expanded into Burritos, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas and Cheezecakes. They are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also recently expanded its offerings to include shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauces and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers, including Sprouts Market. Daiya's products are also available internationally in the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream

Craig Susser is the owner and operator of Craig’s restaurant, the iconic Los Angeles-based eatery known for its electric menu covering everything from steak to vegan specialties since opening in January 2011. After receiving countless non-dairy dessert requests from restaurant regulars, he and Chef Kursten Kizer created “Craig’s Vegan.” A cashew-based frozen dessert line that offers popular flavors like ‘Kurstens PB Krunch’ and ‘Melrose Mint Chip.’ The line officially launched in March 2019 and can found in the freezers of family kitchens, A-List celebrities, wellness gurus and basically anyone who loves delicious desserts that just so happen to be 100% vegan. Website: https://craigsvegan.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, JConnelly

emandzik@jconnelly.com

862-246-9911