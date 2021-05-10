Eyeota and Illuma Technology Partner to Deliver Global and Scalable Contextual Audience Expansion in a Post-Cookie Ecosystem

NEW YORK and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today announced it has partnered with Illuma Technology to bring AI-based contextual audience expansion tools to a post-cookie ecosystem. This partnership will provide an entirely unique way for advertisers to reach their audiences, while massively expanding their relevant reach contextually.



“Google’s recent confirmation that it will not support third-party cookie workarounds has left many brands and agencies at a loss for how to solve customer identification needs at scale,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO and founder of Eyeota. “Some argue that returning to standard contextual solutions will be a step backwards for campaign performance. But through our partnership with Illuma, we’re demonstrating that this simply isn’t true. With the right approach, advertisers don’t need to lower their campaign expectations in a post-cookie world.”

Via this new joint solution, Illuma Technology will respond to the real-time content consumption habits of Eyeota’s audiences to enable reactive, intelligent audience expansion—without the need for cookies.

“What makes this approach to contextual audience expansion so unique is Illuma’s reactive approach to targeting, a notable deviation from standard contextual solutions,” said Peter Mason, CEO of Illuma Technology. “Rather than taking a simplistic approach to targeting—such as auto brands targeting auto content—Illuma uses machine learning to react fluidly to the myriad and ever-changing interests of audiences during a live campaign. By reacting to the live interests of Eyeota’s audiences and expanding contextually, we not only find similar people with similar interests, we also increase the likelihood of capturing people in the right moments. This approach essentially mirrors look-alike modelling but instead of looking at similar historical content consumption, we look at real-time content consumption – in the process establishing audience relevance but without needing a cookie.”

By understanding and reacting to the audience’s changing interests and behavior during the campaign, Eyeota’s contextually powered segments will enable brands to grow the size of their audiences at greater scale than they could ever achieve through a strict audience-targeting approach. Together, the two companies are set to prove to the market that scale and relevance are not mutually exclusive.

About Eyeota

Eyeota is the leading data partner to global enterprises. Operating in 132 markets across 35 countries, Eyeota provides marketers, data owners and research companies with privacy-compliant ways to activate data to power more informed strategy, more accurate analytics, and more efficient marketing. Eyeota’s solutions are ID and platform agnostic, built to be extensible and interoperable with emerging data restrictions and regulations. Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

About Illuma Technology

Illuma Technology is an independent British company at the forefront of contextual AI in programmatic advertising. The technology reads the live contextual signals that are driving brand awareness and engagement, and expands to find new audiences at scale, without using cookies or personal data. Illuma was founded in London in 2016 by a team of data scientists and is now integrated into the world’s leading DSPs. Illuma has been deployed in thousands of successful advertising campaigns worldwide.

www.weareilluma.com

Media Contacts:

Neil Davies

Broadsheet Communications for Eyeota

neil@broadsheetcomms.com