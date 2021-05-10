Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 Wins BLI 2021 PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Mississauga (ON), May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021 PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading and independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software and services. Granted annually, these awards acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in production field testing over the previous year. Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 with EFI Fiery IC-319 Controller took top honours in the Outstanding High-Volume CMYK Production Device High-Volume Category and was identified as a trailblazer in the digital production marketplace.

“Konica Minolta’s innovative IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer has impressed us since its launch, allowing for quick, best practice colour setup and media-registration profiling, with inline checking and adjustment tolerances controllable by the operator,” said David Sweetnam, Director of EMEA/Asia Research & Lab Services at Keypoint Intelligence. “This technology helped the device deliver an outstanding performance over our production-length tests where, over 67,000 clicks, the device never drifted above DeltaE00 3.4, nor did it exhibit an image-registration shift of more than 0.3 mm.”

Another key technology innovation noted by Keypoint Intelligence that separates the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C14000 from its peers is the new TU-510 Versatile Trimmer Unit. This inline, four-edge trimmer and creaser allows full-bleed finishing support for banners, booklets, direct mail and a dedicated business card cutting option.

"We are extremely proud to have received this honour from Keypoint Intelligence featuring the C14000 Series, our entry into the high-volume toner printing segment," said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta. "The IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer is our differentiator in this market and delivers streamlined operator time, reduced print waste, and industry-leading productivity to our customers."

The C14000 Series has won numerous awards since its launch in late 2019, including the “Good Design Award 2020” from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021,” and most recently the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021, from the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design forum. In addition, earlier this year both the AccurioPress C14000 and C12000 achieved two Idealliance® certifications – the Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification and ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI PRO Awards

Based on results from extensive production field testing, during which tens of thousands of pages are printed and hundreds of data points are analyzed, Buyers Lab PRO Awards celebrate the best performers on an annual basis. Keypoint Intelligence’s new Production 2.0 and 2.0 LITE test programs focus on today’s key issues, including best practice automation, output consistency over long run lengths, key operator maintenance capabilities, and a plethora of image quality and productivity analyses.

