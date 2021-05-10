iBrands Corporation Launches Nano Sport Nutraceutical

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTC PINK: IBRC) ("the Company"), a diversified holding and branding company, announces that through its subsidiary iBrands Farms, has launched Nano Sport, a Nano Stilbene and Nano Cannabidiol based nutraceutical product.



Nano Cannabidiol is a proprietary formulation of nano particle cannabidiol isolate in the range of 75-90 nanometers at a concentration of 200mg per milliliter. Nano Cannabidiol has been engineered to cross the brain-blood-barrier as both an oral formulation and as an intranasal delivery.

"Cannabidiol (commonly referred to as CBD) is a phytocannabinoid derived from USDA Hemp stock, and is devoid of psychoactive activity, while at the same time has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antineoplastic and chemo preventive activities," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of TSOI.

"The product Nano Sport is blended on a 50/50 ratio with patented "NanoStilbene." This new blend is free from air, light, and hard environment, and as a delivery system it improves the bioavailability of both pterostilbene and cannabidiol while providing sustained release at the same time,” added Mr. Dixon, CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

The company's subsidiary iBrands Farms, recently has become a product sponsor for the Ontario Bandits Football Club and will be providing its nutraceutical supplements to the players and staff.

“We are excited to see the benefits of these nutraceutical products on our players and staff in hopes that it will enhance performance and generate wins,” said Ontario Bandits President Patrick Johnson.

"Having verified nanoparticle lengths of the pterostilbene in the 75-90nm (nanometer) range and the cannabidiol in same range we are excited to offer this blend under the Nano Sport label. To put this in perspective the thickness of a single human hair measures approximately 75,000 nm across, meaning 750 of our nanoparticles lined up side-by-side would fit in the diameter of a human hair," said Thomas Ichim, PhD, Director of Therapeutic Solutions International and co-inventor. "In our opinion, the small size, combined with the stability of the formulation, positions our NanoStilbene and Nano Cannabidiol product as second-to-none in terms of effectively delivering the compound for a variety of uses."

The Ontario Bandits became the newest expansion team for the National Arena League (NAL) as the league previously announced recent expansion with the Albany Empire as its New York based franchise this previous October. The Bandits will be the seventh team entering the 2021 season with the NAL joining the Jacksonville Sharks, Columbus Lions, Carolina Cobras, Orlando Predators, Jersey Flight, and the Albany Empire.

About the Ontario Bandits Football Club

The Ontario Bandits Football Club is a sports and entertainment property located in Southern California that is committed to exhibiting hard work and excellence both on the field and off in our respective communities.

For more information please go to: https://www.toyota-arena.com/teams/detail/ontario-bandits

https://www.ontariobandits.com/ BUY BANDITS GAME TICKETS !

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is at www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and our e-commerce is at www.youcanordernow.com and for additional info on NanoStilbene visit www.nanostilbene.com .

About iBrands Farms

iBrands Farms is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production and sale of products with naturally occurring cannabinoids. Our mission is to efficiently deliver the highest quality industrial hemp-derived cannabinoid products and unique nutraceuticals to our customers, both retail and wholesale. The company can be found at www.ibrandsfarms.com

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade. The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

