Mondelēz International SnackFutures Announces Inaugural CoLab Class of Start-Ups

Nine US-based start-ups were selected to join the new program focused on accelerating growth in well-being snacking



Participants receive hands-on collaboration with experts, mentorship and a $20,000 grant as part of 12-week growth-centric program led by SnackFutures to help them accelerate their businesses

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures, the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) innovation and venture hub, today announced the nine start-ups selected for the inaugural class of the CoLab start-up engagement program. Each of the well-being snack brands will participate in a 12-week program designed to help them accelerate their growth. Participants will also receive a $20,000 grant.

The CoLab program, which launched earlier this year, is deliberately designed to be a collaborative effort between entrepreneurs and the Mondelēz International ecosystem to drive mutual growth. SnackFutures will provide participating start-ups with tools, technologies and access to networks and industry expertise, while also gaining insights, capabilities and prospective investment opportunities. It’s also yet another demonstration of SnackFutures’ mission to create a snacking world that is good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun by bringing “big and small” together to push the boundaries of what’s possible in well-being snacking.

The application and interview process resulted in a diverse group of snack brands with different formats, well-being propositions, revenue and distribution footprint. These exciting companies also represent a diverse founders’ group, including a number of women and people of color, each with their unique and authentic story behind the brand.

The 2021 CoLab class participants are:

Better Bites Bakery : An allergen free bakery line founded by Leah Lopez to provide choices for her son who had life-threatening food allergies

An allergen free bakery line founded by Leah Lopez to provide choices for her son who had life-threatening food allergies Chasin’ Dreams Farm : A popped sorghum snack founded by Sydney Chasin who is reviving an ancient grain to bring more options and flavors to gluten-free snacking





A popped sorghum snack founded by Sydney Chasin who is reviving an ancient grain to bring more options and flavors to gluten-free snacking Elite Sweets: A Keto donut brand run by founders Amir and Amin Bahari who each lost over 100 pounds and wanted to keep the weight off with a healthy version of their favorite treat.

A Keto donut brand run by founders Amir and Amin Bahari who each lost over 100 pounds and wanted to keep the weight off with a healthy version of their favorite treat. LOVE, CORN: A crunchy corn brand made with simple, non-GMO ingredients founded by family members Jamie, Gavin & Missy McCloskey.

A crunchy corn brand made with simple, non-GMO ingredients founded by family members Jamie, Gavin & Missy McCloskey. Numa: Numa, which means daughter and mother in Chinese, was created by “Numa” duo, Jane Xie and Joyce Zhu, to honor heritage through healthier versions of their favorite childhood candies from Asia.

Numa, which means daughter and mother in Chinese, was created by “Numa” duo, Jane Xie and Joyce Zhu, to honor heritage through healthier versions of their favorite childhood candies from Asia. NuSkool: A low-sugar snacking platform co-founded by Joe Christensen and Kevin Healy after seeing friends and family members struggle with obesity and heart disease.

A low-sugar snacking platform co-founded by Joe Christensen and Kevin Healy after seeing friends and family members struggle with obesity and heart disease. Snacklins : Founded by former radio personality and chef Samy Kobrosly, Snacklins are plant-based crisps are like a vegan take on pork rinds.

Founded by former radio personality and chef Samy Kobrosly, Snacklins are plant-based crisps are like a vegan take on pork rinds. Sourse : With the goal of making supplements accessible, Jenne Moore and Andrew Remlinger came up with vitamin-infused candy, starting with dark chocolate.

With the goal of making supplements accessible, Jenne Moore and Andrew Remlinger came up with vitamin-infused candy, starting with dark chocolate. 12 Tides: A nutrient-dense, ocean-friendly snack founded by Pat Schnettler and Lindsey Palmer made from kelp sourced from regenerative ocean farms.



“We couldn’t have asked for a better representation of what the future of snacking holds,” said Brigette Wolf, Global Head of SnackFutures, Mondelēz International. “The founders are so inspiring and passionate about what they are doing. Working with them as part of the CoLab program is going to move the needle on their brands, support our innovation agenda, and ultimately help deliver on consumers’ desire for people and planet-friendly snacking.”

The CoLab program will begin in June with initial programming taking place virtually. For more information and for latest updates from the program, visit www.snackfutures.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About SnackFutures

SnackFutures is the Mondelēz International innovation and venture hub, deliberately designed to push boundaries in snacking by capitalizing on consumer trends and emerging growth opportunities in well-being snacks around the world. The group’s priorities support incremental growth against three key strategic areas: invent new brands and businesses, invest in early stage entrepreneurs, and amplify the SnackFutures impact with the CoLab start-up engagement program. Learn more at www.snackfutures.com .