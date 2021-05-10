Information Analysis Inc. Announces New Board Member

FAIRFAX, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) (“IAI” or “the Company”) today announced the addition of Donald J. Tringali to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 6, 2021.



Stan Reese, IAI CEO, commented, “Don is a seasoned executive and corporate board member. In my recent letter to shareholders, I detailed the significant opportunities ahead of us and our intention to be aggressive in pursuing our growth plan. A big part of that is having the right board in place to provide direction and counsel and we expect Don’s legal background and breadth of experience to be a great fit.”

Mr. Tringali is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Augusta Advisory Group, a boutique financial and business consulting firm providing a full range of executive, operations and corporate advisory services to companies. He has held a variety of C-level executive positions and directorships for public and private companies across many industries. In addition to board membership at the Company, he is currently on the boards of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee, Inc. (TSX: SWP.TO), POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CNQ: PBIT.CN), and Paragon Space Development Corporation (private). He is the former Chairman of the Board of National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTSC), a leading international testing and engineering firm that was sold to a private equity firm in 2013, and the former Executive Chairman of the Board of Cartesian, Inc. (CRTN), an international telecom consulting company, which was sold to private equity in 2018. Mr. Tringali began his career as a corporate attorney in Los Angeles, where he was a partner in a prominent firm representing public and private companies in general business matters and M&A transactions. Mr. Tringali holds a BA in Economics from UCLA and a JD (Juris Doctor) degree from Harvard Law School.

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the Cloud and more modern platforms.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.