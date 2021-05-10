Veritext Legal Solutions Releases Remote Proceedings Survey Revealing the Pandemic May Have Brought Lasting Change to the Legal Process

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has released results for its “Remote Proceedings in a Post-Pandemic World” survey that reveals the COVID-19 pandemic may have brought lasting change to the legal process. The results show that while 87% never or rarely participated in remote depositions pre-pandemic, 83% of attorneys plan to continue with remote depositions occasionally or more often post-pandemic even as restrictions ease.



In March 2021, almost 200 attorneys in various practice areas and locations across the nation were surveyed and shared feedback on how they participated in depositions or other legal proceedings pre-pandemic as well as what they plan to do post-pandemic.

The survey also looked at security factors related to remote proceedings, with 57% of respondents stating they have become more aware of and sensitive to the data security provided by third-party vendors supplying remote services while 34% stated they have always been extremely aware of security and would rule out any vendor that does not meet the strictest data security protocols. Only 9% of respondents said they were less concerned about security when using outside vendors for remote proceedings.

“This survey provides valuable insight into what attorneys have experienced since the pandemic started,” states Valerie Berger, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Veritext. “We heard that while many attorneys were leery of remote depositions pre-pandemic, many now see the benefits they bring and plan to continue using remote proceedings when it works for their case. In fact, 89% of respondents said that they expect to have depositions where at least one attendee is participating remotely occasionally or more often.”

