Teleste Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Leino-Haltia

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mirel Leino-Haltia

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210510151926_6

Transaction date: 2021-05-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,650 Unit price: 5.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,650 Volume weighted average price: 5.94 EUR


