Teleste Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Vanne

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10.5.2021 AT 16:00 EET
Teleste Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuomas Vanne
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210510142406_4
Transaction date: 2021-05-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 875 Unit price: 5.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 875 Volume weighted average price: 5.7 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
