Teleste Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Vanne

TELESTE CORPORATION        MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS         10.5.2021 AT 16:00 EET

Teleste Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tuomas Vanne

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210510142406_4

Transaction date: 2021-05-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 875 Unit price: 5.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 875 Volume weighted average price: 5.7 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION

