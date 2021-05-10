Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Opening in Buford, Ga., on May 13

Buford, Georgia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will be opening its newest location in Buford, Ga., on May 13th as well as having a Grand Opening celebration with giveaways to the first 100 guests on May 15th. This is the second Andretti location in Georgia and the sixth nationwide, showing the growth and expansion of this premium entertainment and event destination.

“We’re always striving to challenge ourselves on how we can take our entertainment experience to that next level,” said world renowned racecar driver Mario Andretti. “I believe the guests at our new Buford Andretti Indoor Karting & Games location will see that it truly represents the Andretti family’s commitment to constantly exceed expectations and deliver the absolute best in everything we do.”

Located at The Exchange at Gwinnett, a $350 million mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia and next door to Top Golf, this Buford location is the sixth Andretti Indoor Karting & Games location nationwide. The others are in Marietta, Ga., Orlando, Fla., San Antonio, The Colony and Katy, Texas.

“Our goal has always been to provide an exceptional entertainment experience from the décor of the building to the track and attractions,” added Edison “Eddie” Hamann, Managing Partner of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “By offering the highest minimum hourly pay rate in the industry, we are continuing to deliver on that promise, hiring the best of the best employees for the highest level of service for our guests!”

In addition to the high-speed multi-level electric karting track, guests will enjoy over 100 state-of-the-art arcade games, two-level laser tag arena, professional CXC racing simulators, Hologate VR experience, 10 duckpin bowling lanes, the thrilling interactive Andretti 7D experience, full-service made-from-scratch restaurant and bar, and more than 10,000 square feet of premium event and meeting space.

“The Andretti Indoor Karting & Games team are making a major investment in our community,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce. “This entertainment destination will not only bring an exciting experience to thrill-seekers and people looking for an upscale place to relax and host events, but it’s also creating 360 jobs locally. We’re thrilled at this win for all of us.”

About Andretti Indoor Karting & Games:

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. They currently have six state-of-the-art entertainment and event destinations located in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last six years and will be debuting several more of their legendary entertainment centers across the United States soon. Their locations feature various entertainment options, all under one roof, including high-speed super-karts, multi-level tracks, state-of-the-art arcade, cutting-edge virtual reality attractions, challenging ropes obstacle courses, unique two-level laser tag arenas, boutique bowling, and custom high-tech mini golf. Each location also offers a fresh, hand-crafted menu, a full bar, and in-house gourmet catering to over 10,000+ square feet of event and meeting space. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games’ locations are frequently recognized as a “#1 Birthday Party Venue,” “Best Family Entertainment Center,” and “Top Event Destination.” For more information, please visit www.andrettikarting.com.

