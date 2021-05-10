Pico Interactive Announces Next Gen Enterprise 6DoF Headsets: Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico Interactive , a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, today announces the launch of its latest headsets in its Neo line – the Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye, which are built for businesses and will be available in the West, including North America and Europe. These headsets follow the launch of the Neo 3 – a consumer-only headset exclusively available in China.



“Business needs are constantly evolving due to the changing landscape all industries are finding themselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive. “For the Neo 3 line, we implemented the latest technologies to meet the ever-changing demands of the enterprise. For instance, as hybrid and remote work continues, more companies are seeking remote collaboration solutions, like Pico Interactive’s VR headsets with tools and applications available through our software partners, to allow employees to increase productivity and sales to boost revenue. From training firefighters to decreasing the impact of social isolation on seniors to measuring brain health, Pico’s headsets are now being used in a wide range of industries.

Both 6DoF models were built for the enterprise and are powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Platform. The headsets have a single 5.5” display with 3664*1920 resolution, a PPI of 773 and up to 90Hz refresh rate. With safety of utmost importance, the headsets also have a replaceable PU sterilizable face cushion that’s hygienic and washable.

The controllers have been updated from the Neo 2 models as well, transitioning to two 6DoF optical controllers for improved tracking. With the Neo 3 headsets having four cameras instead of two, the guardian system has also been improved from the last generation. The guardian system now offers a more robust, flexible, and open user tracking system, which allows for a larger range of commercial use-cases without requiring additional devices or setup costs – all while removing hurdles to effective implementation.

The Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye keep the same counterbalanced design as their predecessor – having a reasonably weighted front HMD with the battery pack located in the rear. This provides a comfortable experience that’s compatible with adults and kids.

Pico is once again partnering with Tobii, the world leader in eye tracking, to make the Neo 3 Pro Eye headset a leader in the enterprise virtual reality space. The Neo 3 Pro Eye, with built in Tobii Eye Tracking, will continue to help enterprises gain a deeper understanding of customers, enhance training efficiency, improve productivity and accelerate innovation in many fields such as healthcare and wellness.

The Pico Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye will also support NVIDIA’s Direct Mode as they are DisplayPort (DP) supported and equipped with DP connectors and cables, which provide native 4K@90Hz high bandwidth wired connection for Pico VR Streaming. When Pico HMD is connected to a PC via a DP cable, the Pico VR streaming assistant can work in Direct Mode, which is a high-performance, low-latency way to render PC VR content to Pico HMD display.

The entire Neo 3 family of headsets support NVIDIA CloudXR™, delivering VR wirelessly across 5G and WiFi networks. With NVIDIA CloudXR™, enterprises can integrate VR into their workflows to drive design reviews, virtual production, location-based entertainment and more.

With Pico’s focus on the enterprise, these headsets are sold directly to companies via a dedicated sales team spread across the globe. The Neo 3 Pro is available for pre-order at $699 USD and the Neo 3 Pro Eye at $899 USD. They will be available in Q3 2021. For more information on the headsets, visit https://www.pico-interactive.com/.

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions that enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user-first design.” To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com .