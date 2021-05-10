DSG Global Inc. and Imperium Motor Company to Unveil Fully Electric Terra-E Truck and New D-11 Class B Fully Electric Imperium Motor Home Among Many Other E-Vehicles at Los Angeles Auto Show

SURREY, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been invited to attend the LA Auto Show from November 19 thru November 28, 2021.



Founded in 1907, The LA Auto Show is one of the world’s largest, most influential and best-attended auto shows global and spans approximately 1,000,000 square feet. Delivering worldwide media exposure, global industry networking and experiential marketing, Auto Mobility LA™ (formerly Press and Trade Days) draws more than 26,500 auto industry decision makers and influencers including 4,400 media from more than 58 countries. This resulted in nearly 50,000 articles and over 20 million posts and impressions from the previously held show.

It brings together the entire eco-system driving the convergence of technology. The annual show is attended by hundreds of thousands of people and recently has had a focus on Electrified Vehicles. For more information, please visit The LA Auto Show: NOVEMBER 19 - 28, at the LA C onvention Center (laautoshow.com).

The company will also be displaying the Skywell ET5 SUV, Rumble Motors E-Bikes, the Skywell Fully Electric Bus, The Single Rider Electric Pacer and several newly designed exotic Low-Speed and High-Speed Electric Vehicles.

“While sales of our Electric Vehicles will be far along by this point, this will be a major event for Imperium and DSG Global. We will be able to display some of our best-selling products and introduce many new vehicles. This will be a major launching pad for our product line and a big introduction of Imperium to the media and the world,” stated Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Corp.

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

