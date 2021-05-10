Portable Air Conditioner Market worth $ 956.49 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.30 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Portable Air Conditioner Market ” By Type (Small Room, Medium Room, and Large Room), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Department Store, E-Commerce and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Portable Air Conditioner Market was valued at USD 682.91 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 956.49 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=146384

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Portable Air Conditioner Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Overview

The rise in disposable income acts as a primary growth driver in the Global Portable Air Conditioner Market. According to World Bank data, the GDP per capita of India has increased from 2005.863 rupees in 2018 to 2099.599 rupees in 2019. A rise in disposable incomes, especially in developing economies like India and China elevates the standards of living, which makes these luxury items affordable in many households. Additionally, a portable air conditioner greater than 10000 BTU cooling capacity is also adopted by malls and other vast and enclosed spaces.

Another growth driver, which is centered on the growing use of energy-efficient and environmental products is increasing the attractiveness of portable air conditioners. Traditional home and office air conditioners pose a significant threat to the environment by leaking HFC refrigerant gases. These gases have immense potential for global warming and can make climate change 25% worse than today’s forecasts. In contrast to wall-mounted ACs, small personal air conditioners can offer a sustainable, energy-efficient option for a warming world. The Close Comfort unit, for example, only uses a tiny amount of refrigerant – about a fifth of normal air conditioners. This non-toxic gas is held in a welded refrigeration circuit, which keeps it inside permanently. COVID-19 has proved to be a positive influence on the market as the population across economies is forced to stay indoors, and hence it has resulted in the rise in demand for Portable Air Conditioners.

Key Developments in Portable Air Conditioner Market

• In 2018, Daikin Industries, Ltd. had announced the commencement of full-scale operations of a new air conditioner factory in Vietnam, by its subsidiary Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam.

• In 2019, LG Electronics USA has expanded its award-winning line of energy-efficient dual-inverter room air conditioners with the launch of a new 14,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Portable Air Conditioner, joining three window models ranging from 9,500 to 22,000 BTUs.

• In 2020, Daikin Launched, “Carrime”, a Portable Air Conditioner, with help of the innovation platform, Daikin Launch X.

The major players in the market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Olimpia Splendid S.p.A, Whirlpool Corp., Lloyd Electric & Engineering Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Haier lnc., Midea Group, AB Electrolux, United CoolAir Corporation, Blue Star Limited, among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Portable Air Conditioner Market On the basis of Type, Distribution Channel and End User and Geography.

Portable Air Conditioner Market by Type Small Room Medium Room Large Room



Portable Air Conditioner Market by Distribution Channel Supermarket & Hypermarket Specialty Store Department Store E-commerce Others



Portable Air Conditioner Market by Application Residential Commercial



Portable Air Conditioner Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Evaporative Cooler Market by Product (Portable Evaporative Cooler and Business Evaporative Cooler), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Personal Cooling Device Market by Product (Product-Handheld Cooling Device, Personal Air Conditioner), by Technology (Ambient Cooling Technology), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Air Conditioning Market by Product (Temperature control, Humidity control, Ventilation control, Integrated control), by Application (Residential buildings, Industrial buildings, Commercial buildings), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Air Conditioning Market by Vehicle-Type (HCVs, LCVs, Locomotive, Off-Highway, Passengers Cars), by Technology (Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatic Air Conditioning), by Component (Evaporator, Drier/Receiver, Condenser, Compressor), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 residential air purifier companies, in the USA, applying purposeful innovations

Visualize Portable Air Conditioner Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.