Brunswick Corporation Launches Virtual Investor Day 2021 Unveiling its “Next Wave” Strategic Plans and Initiatives to Accelerate Growth

METTAWA, Ill, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today launched its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Brunswick.com . The event, hosted by Brunswick’s senior leadership team, unveiled the “Next Wave” of the Company’s strategy describing the next phase of business evolution, products, technologies, unique experiences, and enterprise synergies. Additionally, Brunswick presented more background to its recently increased 2022 EPS guidance of $8.25 to $8.75.

Presenters at the event were: Brunswick CEO, Dave Foulkes; division presidents, Chris Drees, Brett Dibkey, Aine Denari and Brenna Preisser; and CFO, Ryan Gwillim.

“Brunswick’s Next Wave, which is already in flight, will be defined by distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences accompanying the broadening consumer appeal of the marine lifestyle, and the unlocking of new and profound synergies across our enterprise,” said Foulkes. “Building on our formidable marine platform, with our dynamic young leadership team, and with the tailwinds from very strong global retail and wholesale demand, and new younger, more diverse boaters entering the market, we expect our business to go from strength to strength. The Next Wave outlines our belief that we are uniquely well positioned to extend our unassailable leadership position in the marine industry.”

Some of the key themes for Brunswick’s Next Wave strategy, include:

More detail on upcoming products, technologies and experiences arising from the Company’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access) strategy

New products, digital assets and business-models that will drive Brunswick’s commitment to engaging a new boating demographic, and to democratizing and elevating the boating experience

Exciting opportunities in new business segments in the marine industry and beyond

Background on the Company’s updated 2022 Strategic Plan targets highlighting the sustainable nature of Brunswick’s growth

To view Brunswick’s 2021 Investor Day presentation and transcripts, visit https://www.brunswick.com/investors .

Investors and analysts will also be able to listen to and have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session with the above speakers from Noon-1pm CDT on May 17, 2021. Those participants who would like to ask a question can dial 877-900-9524 (toll-free) or 412-902-0029 (toll). No password needed. A transcript of the Q&A session will be made available on Brunswick.com by May 20, 2021.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available until August 15, 2021 by calling 877-660-6853, Access ID: 13719350.

