On the liquidation of UAB “Energetikos paslaugų ir rangos organizacija”, a subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 10 May 2021 the Management Board of the Company decided to initiate the liquidation of UAB “Energetikos paslaugų ir rangos organizacija” (hereinafter – EnePRO) starting from 14 May 2021.

The Management Board of EnePRO, considering the Company’s aim to clarify key activities, on 13 April 2018 decided to initiate a consistent and socially responsible leave of the contracting business by performing actions to refuse contracting activities, including but not limited to, termination, disposal, renegotiation, reduction of contract periods in the most advantageous conditions of contracts concluded by EnePRO.

The Management Board of the company decided to liquidate EnePRO considering that EnePRO:

• will have completed all contracting projects before the date of initiation of liquidation procedure;

• does not intend to conclude other contracts related to key activities.

EnePRO liquidation procedure is estimated to be completed in less than six months from its initiation. The Company will not inform about the completed liquidation of EnePro and the progress of this procedure in a separate notice.





For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 6 207 6076