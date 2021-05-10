RYAH Group, Inc. Enters New Zealand Market, signs Distribution Agreement with Medical Kiwi Ltd

New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire-- RYAH Group, Inc’s (CSE:RYAH) wholly owned subsidiary, RYAH Medtech, Inc., a medical device, data and technology company announced today that it has entered into a definitive wholesale supply and distribution agreement with Medical Kiwi Ltd: a leader in R&D, manufacturing, cultivation and distribution of medical cannabis and medical devices. The newly formed cooperation implies distribution of the RYAH Smart Inhaler and cloud based data analytics platform in New Zealand. The agreement was executed on April 5, 2021

The new agreement will enable RYAH’s suite of connected IoT devices and cloud-based data analytics to be connected with Medical Kiwi’s cultivated medical cannabis formulations and patient network for pre-clinical and clinical trial settings as well as medical patient care in New Zealand.

In addition, RYAH and Medical Kiwi intend to explore medical device registration for the RYAH dose-control Smart-Inhaler, which would be the first of its kind in the country.

“Our new partnership with Medical Kiwi Ltd in New Zealand further expands our global clinical and distribution network for plant-based medicine and digital patient care," said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Group Inc. and of RYAH Medtech, Inc. "In December 2019, the New Zealand Government passed legislation to improve access to medical cannabis products. Our new relationship with Medical Kiwi presents an opportunity for both parties to drive innovation and to deliver cutting edge plant-based medical solutions in New Zealand. "

About Medical Kiwi Ltd

Medical Kiwi Ltd is a medical cannabis market leader in New Zealand that has built a strong health-based, scientific and business savvy team , developed a clear plan for research, product development and distribution and successfully raised our initial seed fund capital and crowdfunding equity. With signing partnership agreements with global industry-leading companies, Medical Kiwi has been granted a Medicinal Cannabis licence from the Ministry of Health to cultivate, manufacture and supply medicinal cannabis.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH Group, Inc. (‘RYAH’) is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patient and demographics. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

