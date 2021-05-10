CryptoCurrencyWire Partners With Bitcoin Events as the Official NewsWire for the DeFi Conference 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - - CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 50+ brands forming part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is proud to announce its collaboration with Bitcoin Events as the official newswire for the DeFi Conference 2021 . Designed to focus on global DeFi and NFT adoption, as well as related challenges, compliance and regulations, the DeFi Conference 2021 will take place on August 5, 2021 in an entirely virtual format.



The advent of blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) has led to the widespread disruption of a variety of industries over the past few years. DeFi Conference 2021 will seek to bring together a collection of entrepreneurs, liquidity providers, academics, investors, economists, regulators, and other interested parties to learn from, and network with individuals within the decentralized finance industry, whilst seeking to explore the current opportunities and challenges inherent within the space.

Set to host over 2,500 attendees from over 80+ countries, this year’s conference will feature keynote addresses from over 35 global thought leaders and innovators within the decentralized finance space, across two separate tracks delving deeper into DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), respectively.

Attendees will learn from real-world case studies about organizations who have built DeFi services, products, and platforms, gain an understanding on how to develop strategies into successful DeFi implementation and discover how DeFi can assist in enabling greater financial inclusion across wide swathes of the global economy.

IBN and CCW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers, and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CCW will include a wire-grade press release to announce the event, two full-length articles with amplified article syndication across CCW’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners as well as featuring the event on its dedicated events page along with a site-wide banner on the CCW website.

“We are delighted to be working with the Bitcoin Events team once again in the capacity of official newswire for the upcoming DeFi Conference 2021,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “This partnership is a highlight for CCW, and we are excited to once again have the opportunity to highlight the decentralized finance sector, a sector which we believe will continue to gain increased prominence over the coming years.”

In addition to CryptoCurrencyWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its

50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a

variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the CryptoCurrencyWire team, who will be serving as the DeFi Conference’s official newswire,” said Sonya Kuhnel, Founder of Bitcoin Events. “With their expansive syndication network of more than 5,000 media outlets and sustained coverage through a strong social media presence, we’re confident that CryptoCurrencyWire will play a key role in helping us reach a wider audience and provide invaluable exposure to our sponsors, presenters and exhibitors.”

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at www.http://bitcoinevents.co.za/defi-conference-2021/

About Bitcoin Events

Bitcoin Events was founded by Sonya Kuhnel and Theo Sauls in 2014. They are both early adopters of bitcoin and are extremely passionate about the future of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Sonya and Theo saw a need to educate and inform people about the opportunities offered by digital currencies and blockchain technology. In 2015, Bitcoin Events started the Blockchain Africa Conferences to address this need. To date, Bitcoin Events have hosted seven highly successful Blockchain Africa Conferences in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and most recently online. Bitcoin Events is also host of the annual Crypto Fest and DeFi Conferences .

Over 10,000 attendees from over 165 countries have attended the events over the years.

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com .

Corporate Communications Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



