Ophthalmic OR Microscope Market to Reach $593.18 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market generated $439.39 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $593.18 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Rise in geriatric population, surge in popularity of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries, and increase in the incidence of various eye-related diseases worldwide drive the growth of the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market. However, increase in customs tax and high cost of maintenance hinder the market growth. However, comprehensive research & development activities in ophthalmology and evolution in ophthalmic imaging would provide lucrative opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to increase in number of Covid-infected patients and pressure on the healthcare systems, there has been a postponement of non-emergency surgical procedures and in-hospital therapies. So, many ophthalmic surgeries were postponed.

As routine ophthalmic examinations are carried out in a setting that involves close contact between doctor and patient, tears can cause cross-infection. So, the surgeries have been avoided and postponed.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market based on product, Indication, end user, and region.

By product, the on casters segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, the wall mount and table top segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

By indication, the cataract surgery segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly half of the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the LASIK segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market analyzed in the research include

Alcon (Novartis AG),

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,

Johnson & Johnson,

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd,

Inami & Co., Ltd,

Topcon Corporation,

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation),

(Haag-Streit Holding) Metall Zug Group,

Kaps GmbH & Co. KG,

Seiler medical.

