Sodexo Stop Hunger Servathon Event Serves Meals for 1,500 Residents in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DE., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sodexo – worldwide leader in quality of life services – hosted a community Servathon event with its Stop Hunger Foundation to address food insecurity by donating 1,500 meals, in close partnership with Nestle Professional, Prostart® and local food banks.

Servathon is Sodexo’s largest global Stop Hunger Foundation event. Every April and May, Sodexo empowers its employees around the world to join forces, engage their teams and fight hunger in their local communities. This is done through service, skilled volunteerism, fundraising and activities that go beyond food aid. Participating in Servathon is a great engagement and team-building tool. The foundation distributed over 4,100,000 meals during 2020.

With meal-producing efforts led by Sodexo Executive Chef Jim Berman who oversees the culinary program at the Chase Center and Nestle Professional Executive Chef Felix Maietta, trucks were loaded up with 1,500 soups and other food items. The production used fresh, scratch ingredients, with preparations that began on Sunday and culminated Monday morning.

Members of the Sodexo Sports & Leisure executive team joined the efforts, including CEO Steve Pangburn, EVP Greg Fender, EVP Sal Ferrulo and Corporate Executive Chef Carmen Callo.

“The Stop Hunger Foundation plays such a crucial role, and it’s our honor to play our part,” said Steve Pangburn, CEO, Sodexo Sports & Leisure. “Together, we work to address food shortages, so that our local neighbors can thrive.”

The participating local food banks include:

Place Sojourners

Mary Mother of Hope House II and III

Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans

Sunday Breakfast Mission

“It starts and ends with the value of teamwork, added Roxanne Moore, Executive Director, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.” As a team – of collaborative partners – we can unify together to really have an impact on stamping out hunger.”

##