Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021, it will release its 4th Quarter and annual results for the year ended February 28, 2021.



The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 20th, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-772-0453 and quoting the reservation number 21994268. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21994268 then follow the system prompts.





For further information, please contact:

Yves Leduc, President & CEO

Tel.: 438-817-9917

OR

John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President, Global

Finance

Tel.: 514-707-2542

Web: www.velan.com