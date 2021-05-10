Paul Cummins Takes the Helm as President of SouthNorte Beer Co.

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded at the crossroads of cultures, award-winning brewery, SouthNorte Beer Co., today announces the appointment of Paul Cummins as President. Based in San Diego, Paul will report directly to founding partner and majority owner, John Gallegos.



Cummins joins SouthNorte after a career of demonstrated success leading and achieving sustainable high sales and profitable growth goals for multi-national, Fortune 500 and private equity owned companies. Cummins will be focused on elevating, evolving and expanding SouthNorte’s portfolio.

“We ended 2020 in a stronger position than we started—thanks to a stellar, craft beer portfolio and our ability to nimbly switch sales strategies,” said Gallegos. “We are thrilled to have Paul on board to help us expand into new territories and introduce our craft beers to the right audiences. Paul’s reputation as a transformational leader will support our growth and drive the business forward.”

Cummins joins at an apex of growth for SouthNorte. Despite the 2020 pandemic closures of bars and restaurants that took a significant toll on the craft beer industry, SouthNorte was steadfast in its plan to craft great, artisanal beer and bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to all in the Southland.

This recent success has led to the brewery expanding its distribution beyond San Diego to Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Palm Desert and across Arizona. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, SouthNorte’s business is primed to grow off-premise retail distribution channels and re-engage on-premise with restaurants and bars.

“I’ve developed a deep admiration and respect for SouthNorte, its talented team and portfolio of Mexican inspired craft beers,” said Paul Cummins, President, SouthNorte Beer Co. “The creativity, passion and care that have been at the foundation of the brand since inception, set it apart as something really special – a transformative, sensorial experience of the best authentic, fresh flavors of Mexico and artisan craft innovation that inspires beer enthusiasts to engage and explore the world around them. I’m excited to capitalize on unique opportunities that will further strengthen and drive the next phase of SouthNorte’s growth.”

In his role, Cummins will lead the charge in establishing SouthNorte’s competitive position, broadening distribution reach of its existing portfolio, new innovations, new product lines and accelerating overall strategic growth as SouthNorte continues to take on and realize new business opportunities.

Cummins brings strong functional expertise across a number of disciplines, including sales, marketing, business and brand development and international expansion. Cummins formerly worked as a sales leader helping companies profitably grow including R. F. MacDonald, WASH Multi Family Laundry Systems, Penhall Company, BakerCorp, BP and ARCO.

Cummins begins his role immediately.

About SouthNorte Beer Co.

Established in 2016, SouthNorte was born at the crossroads of cultures, where the blend of San Diego and Mexico energies, wisdom, and talents equal more than the sum of the parts. Quickly recognized for brewing excellence under founding partner and Brewmaster, Ryan Brooks, with a gold medal for Sea Señor Mex Lager and a silver medal for Agavemente (Agave Lager) at the prestigious 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF). Adding to the portfolio with No Guey (Mango IPA), Ay Chelita (IPA) and Sea Chelada (Michelada). For more information, visit southnorte.com or follow SouthNorte on Instagram or Facebook.

