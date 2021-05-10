12 Sophos Executives Named 2021 CRN Women of the Channel

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named 12 Sophos executives to its esteemed 2021 Women of the Channel list. For the fifth consecutive year, Sophos has the most women from any dedicated IT security company honored on the list for their unique strengths, vision and achievements.



This year’s list recognizes exceptional women for their channel contributions and ongoing support to help partners and customers through uncertainties brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sophos executives on the list include:

Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and sales operations

Erin Malone, senior vice president of Americas sales

Justine Lewis, vice president of worldwide regional and channel marketing

Caralyn Stern, vice president of global channel and Americas marketing

Regina Vignone, vice president of channel sales, East

Allison Clarke, senior director of global channel strategy and programs

Nicki Dewhurst, senior marketing director, Asia Pacific and Japan

Andrea Carter, regional marketing director, NEMEA and WE

Daniela Stolz, regional marketing director, DACH

Maria Ardila, LATAM channel director

Christina Nairn, senior manager of Americas channel marketing

Tara Bresnahan, senior manager of Americas channel marketing

Krause, Malone and Stern are further honored on CRN’s 2021 Power 100 elite list of distinguished leaders. They’re recognized for going above and beyond and inspiring others through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of partners, customers and the entire IT channel.

“Today’s organizations are facing sophisticated attacks from every direction, and ransomware costs have grown exponentially over the past year,” said Krause. “Sophos’ fearless leaders are passionate about fighting cybercrime and stemming the tide of ransomware, and we’re committed to ensuring the success of our partners – and most importantly, the security of their customers. We’re proud to support our trusted channel partners who are on the frontlines in protecting customers against these increasingly costly threats with the industry’s best next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services.”

These are the latest in a series of channel accolades. Already this year, five Sophos executives – including Krause, Malone and Clarke – were named 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs, and Vice President of Global MSP and Cloud Alliances Scott Barlow was named a Channel Partners and Channel Futures 2021 Channel Influencer. Sophos also earned a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide, and tops CRN’s 2021 lists of coolest endpoint and managed security, cloud security, and mobile security companies.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists are available online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single “synchronized security” system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

