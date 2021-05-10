Lisa DiGiore and Kate Bachman of ConnectWise Featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of intelligent software and expert services for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , named two members of the ConnectWise team, Kate Bachman and Lisa DiGiore, on the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.



The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Lisa DiGiore, senior director of account management, ConnectWise, formed a new team to provide faster response times on reactive account related requests, allowing account managers to more thoroughly engage ConnectWise partners. The team is specifically focused on service delivery for inbound partner requests, such as license addons and billing questions. The account management team has also doubled in size over the past six months due to Lisa’s efforts.

Kate Bachman, director of partner communications, ConnectWise, has been essential in strengthening communications to partners by elevating strategy, processes, and messaging throughout the organization. Kate is deeply involved in improving the partner experience and her team does this by consolidating and optimizing the various channels of partner communication, as well as providing partner-facing teams the information they need to best help ConnectWise partners. Additionally, she launched the Women in Leadership initiative, which includes quarterly panel discussions, a book club

and interest groups.

“ConnectWise is incredibly lucky to have such accomplished and gifted women working with the company. Kate and Lisa are great leaders both in the industry and at ConnectWise, consistently bringing their skills and expertise to every situation and achieving great outcomes,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “Both Kate and Lisa have gone above and beyond in serving our partners and others within the channel.”

"I have always been an advocate for our partners, and drive my team to act with a "partner first" mindset,” said DiGiore. “I am incredibly honored to receive this award, and look forward to continue growing and innovating the account management organization in ways that will provide exceptional service to our partners.”

“It's an honor to be included in the Women of the Channel list,” said Bachman. “ I am determined to continuously improve how we communicate with our partners so that we, as an organization, provide transparency, anticipate needs, and deliver meaningful experiences. Of course, I will continue to support and elevate women at ConnectWise and our industry through our Women’s Leadership Initiative - it's not only a passion project, but a necessary step to advance equity and inclusion.”

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

