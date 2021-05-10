Pax8 Acquires Sea-Level Operations to Expand Education and Enablement Programs

DENVER, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced the acquisition of Sea-Level Operations, a leading education firm that provides world-class coaching, education, and resources to help businesses thrive.



The purchase of Sea-Level Operations provides Pax8 partners with access to expert coaching, scorecard analytics, and proven training methodologies that will enable new ways to drive business maturity, efficiency, and operational excellence.

“IT service providers are increasingly being asked to expand their customer operational capabilities to serve businesses in new ways,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “The acquisition of Sea-Level Operations will enable us to expand the management and education opportunities to deliver courses from business fundamentals to technical training and provide the supporting data and personalized coaching to drive key decision-making. As IT spending continues to accelerate in both traditional and nontraditional categories, we can strategically help our partners build an understanding of the tech stack while deepening their knowledge across solutions and transforming their businesses.”

Sea-Level has a track record of success in helping IT service providers gain more clients, increase profit margins, and gain new efficiencies. The company garners a world-class net promoter score (NPS) of 95 and is proven to put its partners on the fast track to business and financial maturity.

As part of the acquisition, Rex Frank will be joining Pax8 as the Vice President of Pax8 Academy, the company’s center for IT education and resources, with instructor-led courses and digital content designed to accelerate cloud business. In his role, he will report to Craig Donovan, Senior Vice President of Partner Services.

“Pax8 is exemplifying their commitment and investment in IT service providers through this acquisition,” said Frank. “We are excited to join forces with Pax8 to expand our reach and impact into the channel ecosystem and continue to develop more high-performing businesses.”

Heddy continued: “We are thrilled to welcome Rex and his team of educational professionals into the Pax8 family. Their knowledge and expertise will enable our partners’ businesses to thrive and reach new heights of business growth.”

According to Gartner, Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.1 trillion in 2021, an 8.4 percent climb from 2020, and a jump to $4.3 trillion in 2022. The acquisition of Sea-Level Operations will help partners capitalize on the new opportunities in all IT segments including, productivity, infrastructure, continuity, security, networking, and communications, with an increased focus on building comprehensive technology stacks—an investment in customer experience.

Key benefits of the Sea-Level acquisition include:

Provides partners access to premium coaching

Advanced development programs

Access to a content library of best-in-class curriculum

Actionable benchmarking and ways to measure success

New business transformation opportunities



