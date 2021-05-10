Global Switchgear Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Switchgear Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033057/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $338.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

- The Switchgear Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$338.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$475.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

futronic GmbH

General Electric

KONCAR - Electrical Engineering Institute, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pacific Microsystems

Qualitrol Company LLC

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033057/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Insulated

Switchgear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gas Insulated Switchgear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Insulated

Switchgear by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Insulated

Switchgear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Air Insulated Switchgear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Insulated

Switchgear by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industries by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring Systems

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring Systems

by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring Systems

by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring Systems

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring Systems

by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring Systems

by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated

Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas

Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Utilities, Industries, Commercial and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Switchgear Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Switchgear Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated

Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air

Insulated Switchgear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear

Monitoring Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gas Insulated Switchgear and Air Insulated Switchgear

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Switchgear Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Utilities,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________