Global Switchgear Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Switchgear Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $2. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Switchgear Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.

New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Switchgear Monitoring Systems Industry"
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $338.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
- The Switchgear Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$338.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$475.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

  • Eaton Corporation
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • futronic GmbH
  • General Electric
  • KONCAR - Electrical Engineering Institute, Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Pacific Microsystems
  • Qualitrol Company LLC
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
