Scatec ASA: Primary insider trading

Oslo, 10 May 2021: Belito AS, a company controlled by EVP Power Production Torstein Berntsen and his family, has on 10 May 2021 bought 15,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 206.6793. After the transaction, Torstein Berntsen owns 710,486 shares in Scatec ASA (directly and through Belito AS). Together with related parties, Berntsen holds a total of 711,381 shares in Scatec ASA. Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment