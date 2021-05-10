Global Sustained Release Excipients Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustained Release Excipients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033055/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$740 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sugars segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $303.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
- The Sustained Release Excipients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$303.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$266.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
- Alcohol Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
- In the global Alcohol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$184.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$174.1 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- Alkermes plc
- Allergan plc
- Aradigm Corporation
- AstraZeneca
- Capsugel
- Coating Place, Inc.
- Corium International, Inc.
- Depomed, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Mayne Pharma Group Limited
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis AG
- Orbis Biosciences, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sustained Release
Excipients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sustained Release Excipients
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sugars by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Alcohol by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Alcohol by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Alcohol by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Gelatin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Sustained Release Excipients
by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars,
Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sustained
Release Excipients by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars,
Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars,
Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars,
Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Sustained Release Excipients
by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars,
Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars,
Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
