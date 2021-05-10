Global Partnership between Dräger and Shell renewed

TELFORD, Pa., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Dräger and Shell have signed an enterprise framework agreement for the provision of portable gas detection equipment for all of Shell's on and offshore plants and installations worldwide. Further confirming Dräger’s position as a 'Preferred Supplier' for portable gas detection equipment to Shell for a further three years. For the first time, this contract additionally includes rental and product purchase options. Dräger can provide equipment for short-term projects as well as for long-term rentals. Shell will receive the latest generation of equipment, including all services, maintenance, repair and on-site services. Dräger and Shell have agreed upon internationally standardized purchase and rental prices. Personal protective equipment as well as alcohol and drug detection equipment are also part of the services covered by the contract.



"In Dräger, we have found a contract partner with whom we can work globally driving our efficiency and safety and further contributing to our overall objective of Goal Zero," said Chrystal Landgraf, Regional HSSE Manager – Manufacturing Americas, Shell. “Our Goal Zero ambition is to achieve no harm and no leaks across all of our operations. Everyone working for Shell strives to achieve this goal each day. We want to help improve safety performance throughout the energy industry.” Furthermore, selected new products from Dräger will be tested and tried out as prototypes at Shell before they are launched on the market. "This framework agreement is a great opportunity for Dräger and a clear sign from Shell to continue investing in the partnership with Dräger. Together with the customer, we learn about market changes and new needs and can incorporate our findings directly into our future product developments and service offerings," said Dr. Carsten Reh, Director Global Key Account Management Dräger Safety AG & Co. KGaA.

Dräger. Technology for Life®

