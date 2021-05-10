Melissa Swisher of Socrates.ai Named to CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

WOODSIDE, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates.ai, the leading Employee Awesome experience platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. Under the conditions brought on by the global pandemic, the women featured on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and innovative ideas to help and support partners and customers through a period of sustained uncertainty.



The annual Women of the Channel list acknowledges the unique strengths, vision and achievements of women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

An accomplished executive, Melissa Swisher brings more than two decades of groundbreaking growth results in the human resources and benefits technology space to her role at Socrates.ai. As the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Swisher is responsible for top-line revenue, market sales strategy, partnerships, customer retention and customer advocacy. Focused on results, Swisher has held leadership positions at organizations including ADP, SuccessFactors and Castlight Health, leveraging her expertise to fuel triple-digit growth, scale startups and drive businesses towards IPO.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

Swisher commented, “The human experience is inextricably linked to the employee experience, and the events of the last year have only validated this thinking. Socrates.ai seeks to help employees navigate all aspects of their work experience, including the IT channel. It’s a tremendous honor to be selected for this list, as we all work to navigate what’s next.”

The Women of the Channel list debuted in CRN Magazine on May 10, 2021, and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver an Employee Awesome experience. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the answers and information that employees need, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

