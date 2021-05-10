AIHA Honors Mark Cuban with Inaugural Workplace Health Public Influencer Award

Falls Church, Virginia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AIHA announced investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban as the recipient of the inaugural Workplace Health Public Influencer Award, citing Cuban’s assistance in promoting AIHA's Back to Work Safely initiative. This initiative provides small businesses and consumers with expert, industry-specific guidance on safely reopening and reengaging with the public as COVID-19 closures lift.



Inspired by Cuban's leadership, AIHA established the Workplace Health Influencer Award to honor people or organizations that raise awareness for the profession or AIHA's efforts through personal and public outreach.



"We are so grateful for all Mr. Cuban did to communicate the importance of our Back to Work Safely guidance documents,” said AIHA President Lindsay J. Cook, CIH, CSP. “His enthusiastic support, both on social media and through interviews, contributed the Back to Work Safely documents receiving over half a million downloads between May 20 and June 15, 2020."



Alan Fleeger, CIH, CSP, FAIHA, the chair of AIHA’s Back to Work Safely Task Force and a former president of AIHA, also commended Cuban for his role in raising awareness about worker health and safety information. "This award is well deserved,” said Fleeger. “Mr. Cuban’s passion and commitment to making a difference helped AIHA’s guidance on reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission reach many small businesses, which limited the spread of COVID-19."



AIHA will present the Workplace Health Public Influencer Award to Cuban during the opening session of the American Industrial Hygiene Conference and Expo (AIHce EXP) at 8:00 a.m. Central time on May 24, 2021.



To date, the Back to Work Safely documents have been downloaded a total of over 1.3 million times and featured in multiple national news outlets, such as the New York Times, NPR, USA Today, and the Washington Examiner.



About AIHA



AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. More than half of AIHA's nearly 8,500 members are Certified Industrial Hygienists, and many hold other professional designations. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors as well as to the communities in which they work. For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.