HONG KONG, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud Leads High-Simulation 5G and AI Naked-eye Vision, While the Holographic Conference Unveiled at Shanghai Auto Show". Entering 2021, automobile sales have risen sharply in China, and the automobile consumer market has shown vigorous vitality. In April, there was the first international auto show this year in China, the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.As the first international large-scale auto show after the global epidemic, the scale of this auto show was advanced, many auto companies have launched a variety of hot new cars, hoping to increase the brand awareness of their products as the first car brand to participate in the exhibition.



Whether it is from an industry perspective or an audience perspective, in the entire system of new product launches, the most high-end and coolest thing should be the automotive industry. The new product launches of every model of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, have aroused widespread public concern. The entire new car product launch conference, whether in terms of stage, lighting, design, reception, service, and user experience, can be regarded as wonderful and striving for perfection.

The immersive experience is a concept that has been widely mentioned since 2021, and it is also a concept that is close to the frontier of fashion. Many events have been dubbed "immersive". This new car product launch conference is naturally no exception, but how immersive should be to get strong exposure.

At the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, R Auto takes "space as experience" as its core design concept, creating an immersive experience space "imagination box". Through combining with the naked-eye 3D Mapping Show, it brings an audio-visual feast of both technology and imagination. In the media conference, Jay Chou, the spokesperson of R Cars, also interacted with audiences in the form of "holographic projection". This black technology once again entered the media conference.

Holographic display technology, also known as virtual imaging technology, is to present three-dimensional object images in mid-air ina real scene. It uses the interference principle to record the light wave information of the object. When the laser is used to irradiate the object, the object will form a diffuse object beam, and some of the lasers will interfere with the newly formed object beam. The film for recording the interference fringes is specially processed to form a hologram. To reproduce the original information, it is necessary to irradiate the obtained hologram with lasers. The strong coherence of the laser causes the original image and conjugate image to appear, that is, the three-dimensional holographic image is obtained by the principle of diffraction. This is recognized as the most ideal technology for realizing 3D displays in the future.

Technology is constantly evolving, so we also have some expectations for future conferences. 5G, 8K, holographic, and VR/AR technologies may be the next stage of the conference format.

So how does holographic technology enhance the value of digital media?

Create new scene marketing and attract consumers' active attention through spatial vision.

Regarding the application of holographic projection technology in digital outdoor media, in fact, people have imagined the scene of holographic outdoor advertising a long time ago: the current holographic projection technology has been able to bring better marketing value through vision; through the realistic vision to stimulate the curiosity of consumption, it allows consumers to actively pay attention to and have multiple exposures to media advertisements, which in turn guides retail terminals, endows the scene with new functions, and creates new value for the media.

Through the upgrading of technology and concepts, we will dig deeper and break through the new value of the original outdoor media.

Technological innovation is the driving force for the development of an enterprise. If an enterprise wants to develop, it is an inevitable trend to introduce and upgrade technology. Whoever can take the lead in innovating and tapping out the commercial value of it will be at the forefront of the industry.For example, the new product launch conference under the blessing of holographic projection technology can present new products to the target audience more vividly and coolly through holographic projection technology, and at the same time deepen the audience's memory of new products through visual impact. Moreover, high-tech means can bring higher value evaluation to the audience, which invisibly enhances the value of the corporate brand.

With the gradual use of holographic AR technology in press conferences, related supporting software and hardware also urgently need technical support and development.

WIMI has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries.Besides, the hardware technology of WIMI is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. WIMI's software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to continuously advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content.

As the 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions change, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually become popular in holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face-changing technology as its core technologies. Moreover, it will use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

The variety of holographic experience forms can meet the ever-changing and innovative needs of customers and increase satisfaction. The entertainment application system of WIMI can switch the theme scenes of the whole audience with one key, keep up with the changes in customer needs, and quickly adapt to the individual needs of customers.The WIMI Holographic Entertainment Platform has 4654 items of high-quality holographic content, and customers can choose the desired holographic visual presentation content according to their needs. The forms of entertainment, interaction, and experience in the WIMIholographic entertainment platform can completely subvert the current offline traditional entertainment industry experience and give birth to new business forms and models of offline holographic visual experience. Its application areas including high-end family holographic entertainment, holographic office meetings, holographic KTV rooms, holographic music cafes, holographic dance halls, holographic bars and nightclubs, holographic high-end catering, holographic entertainment venues, holographic amusement, etc.

With the development of 5G, visual AI, supercomputing power, and other technologies, both foreign and Chinese technology companies are increasing the VR and AR fields. Although the industry is still facing difficulties such as hardware bottlenecks and immature application ecosystems, it is believed that as the platforms of technology giants gradually take shape, the software and hardware ecosystems of both VR and AR will become more mature.

In 2020, WiMi made three major leaps forward. First, after our successful initial public offering in April 2020, overcame the impact of COVID-19 in the first half of the year and achieved a robust growth in our revenues in the second half of 2020. As a result, our total revenues in 2020 grew by 140% year-over- year. In particular, after WiMi received investment from well-known investment institutions in both the US and Asia, including a company affiliated with Weibo Corporation, WiMi actively expanded our holographic AR business scope and made meaningful progress in the semiconductor industry."

Secondly, WiMi have increased our investment in the research and development of holographic AR technology applications, mainly in the specialized fields of automobile AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic automobile navigation, and others. These fields cover multiple segments of holographic AR technologies from holographic automobile AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic visual semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR Advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and many other aspects of holographic AR technology. Our research and development expenses in 2020 increased significantly, by 362.8% year -over -year to RMB85.0 million, as we worked to enhance our competitiveness and maintain our technology leadership position in the holographic AR industry."

Thirdly, WiMi have established a huge technology research and development ecosystem in the holographic AR industry through investment and mergers and acquisitions. According to Frost&Sullivan's industry report, the market size of the global holographic AR market will grow rapidly. From 2020 to 2025 , the annual growth rate of the market size of AR software & content and AR hardware is expected to be68.7% and67.9%, respectively.As a listed company in the holographic AR industry, WiMi have a high global vision. In 2020,through investment in and acquisition of many R&D companies in the holographic AR industry, WiMi have formed a powerful holographic AR technology research and development ecosystem, and are in the process of building a holographic AR industry value chain with great potential for expansion."

According to some public information, WIMIwas founded in 2015, and it focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

