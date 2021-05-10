uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Omaha Area

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Northwest Omaha at 14919 West Maple Road, Suite 105. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Northwest Omaha is owned by Dustin Pfeifer and Gene Chevalier. The owners operate three stores in the Omaha area and are looking to expand in the future.

“Opening this location provides an opportunity for us to offer a more convenient option for existing customers who are already traveling to our other uBreakiFix stores in the Omaha area,” said Pfeifer. “We’re also eager to serve new faces in Northwest Omaha and continue expanding the network we’ve established so uBreakiFix is the go-to repair service for everyone in our community.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix Northwest Omaha is located in the West Greyhawk shopping center next to Panera Bread, Rusty Taco, and Firehouse Subs.

“We love this location because of its close proximity to great shopping and restaurants in the area, so our customers don’t have to go out of their way to fix their electronics,” said Pfeifer. “More than anything, we want our customers to experience the difference with uBreakiFix, making it the most high-quality, convenient, and expert customer care around.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Northwest Omaha and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/northwestomaha. uBreakiFix Northwest Omaha is located at:

uBreakiFix

14919 W Maple Rd Suite 105, Northwest Omaha, NE 68116

402-858-2299

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

